Amazon listings appear for a Spiritfarer physical edition on Switch

By Bryce
nintendoeverything.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Spiritfarer could be getting a physical edition on Switch. This information was seen by Gematsu, and the details found include an Amazon.de listing for the game. The listing says that the physical edition is being published by Skybound Games and it will release on July 27, 2021. This is most likely a placeholder date, but this listing could be a sign that the game is getting a physical edition.

nintendoeverything.com
