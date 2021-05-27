OPINION | TRUDY RUBIN: Belarus must pay a price

For most of his quarter-century as the bullying boss of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko has wielded a heavy hand, then offered just enough leniency to disarm his critics. He has seesawed between the West and Russia, and between dictatorship and soft authoritarianism. The tactic was on display again last week when the European Union, United States and Canada announced coordinated sanctions in response to the brazen kidnapping of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. After punishing weeks of incarceration, Mr. Lukashenko on Friday released them to house arrest. This time he must be told: No more games.