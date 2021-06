CAFO - Public Notice. View Point Dairy is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The application applies to the applicant's facility located at 1400 Lewandowski Rd. and the applicant's land application fields. Any person desiring to present their views to Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments should address whether coverage under this permit is appropriate for the facility. Comments must be submitted to Ecology. Any person interested in the Ecology's action on this application may notify Ecology of their interest within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program, Attn: CAFO Permit Administrator, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600.