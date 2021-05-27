848 Parkland Pl, Henrico, VA 23059
Immaculate no maintenance townhome in Jamerson Park at Twin Hickory. New and stunning hardwood flooring throughout the first level with open floorplan. Spacious family room with gas fireplace. Sizable eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, including new dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the privacy-fenced backyard with patio. Plenty of room in the 2 car garage. Students enjoy a short walk, or bus ride, to Twin Hickory ES and Deep Run High School. Twin Hickory amenities include the pool complex, tennis courts, covered patio w/gas fire pit, playground and social gatherings throughout the year. Yard, exterior maintenance and trash removal included in the condo fee.richmond.com