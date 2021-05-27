Cancel
Henrico County, VA

848 Parkland Pl, Henrico, VA 23059

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmaculate no maintenance townhome in Jamerson Park at Twin Hickory. New and stunning hardwood flooring throughout the first level with open floorplan. Spacious family room with gas fireplace. Sizable eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, including new dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the privacy-fenced backyard with patio. Plenty of room in the 2 car garage. Students enjoy a short walk, or bus ride, to Twin Hickory ES and Deep Run High School. Twin Hickory amenities include the pool complex, tennis courts, covered patio w/gas fire pit, playground and social gatherings throughout the year. Yard, exterior maintenance and trash removal included in the condo fee.

Highland Springs, VARichmond.com

115 N Beech Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Great starter home in Highland Springs. Well maintained 2008 rancher!! A must see!! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home on a quiet street. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space. Enjoy the rest of the summer on your back deck!! Schedule your showing today!! This will not last long.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5213 Aldenbrook Way, Henrico, VA 23059

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SHORT PUMP STUNNER! DEEP RUN HIGH SCHOOL.This like-new lovingly cared for, brick beauty has an open plan, grand kitchen with large island and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and eat in area. Formal dining room, large family room and connected sun room ( currently used as a playroom). Rear staircase, office/study, mudroom with cubbies, huge primary bedroom with extra large walk in closet, all other bedrooms are generous in size with nice closets, one bedroom up is ensuite, extra storage. Rear deck and private rear yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, with easy access to major highways. Washer, dryer and fridge do not convey but can be negotiated. Showings start Saturday 5/15 at 10am.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Incredible opportunity for a first time homebuyer looking for a home where they can build a little sweat equity, or an investor's dream! Just needs a little cleaning, some paint, touch up floors, some minor repairs in the bath and you're almost there. Windows are 10 years old; Roof is 5 years old; HVAC is 1-year-old. Note that Primary Bedroom was previously 2 smaller bedrooms. Home could easily be returned to 3 bedrooms. Includes .83 acre lot behind as well.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6412 Monument Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Welcome to 6412 Monument Avenue! Quality craftsmanship, convenience and upgrades all intersect in this charming cape cod. Walk through the front door and enter the sun-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The living room is open to the kitchen allowing conversations to flow easily from one room to the next throughout the first floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & tile flooring. As you step down from the kitchen and pass through the laundry room, you will find the expansive paver patio with bistro lights & oversized fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining, kids to play & dogs to run. The sunroom was torn down and rebuilt in 2019 to include shiplap, ceramic tile floors and a beautiful built-in cabinet. The primary bedroom, bedroom 2 and full bath round out the first floor. Upstairs are bedrooms 3 and 4, which is currently being used as an office and boasts spacious cedar closets. Perfect for a home gym, office or to turn into a primary suite. HVAC is newer, roof is approximately 6 years old, and upgraded insulation was installed in 2019 for increased energy efficiency.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1214 Grumman Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Get ready to invite your family and friends to your new backyard for a BBQ! Don't miss this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in the sought after in the west end. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with off street parking, detached garage 2-car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home boasts 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, open great room, Kitchen, First floor office/study, separate laundry room and more! Beautiful lot with privacy fence enclosing the backyard. Kitchen comes with nicely updated cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Outside you can enjoy a large rear patio ready for your grill or smoker. Detached Two Car Garage with electricity and automatic garage door w/ coded switch. New Roof in 2018, New Vinyl Replacement Windows in 2016. Central Heat and Air throughout home with WiFi accessible thermostat. New Mounted Wall Oven and Dishwasher 2019. New floors, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more, home is move in ready, this is a must see!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Location! Location! Location! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath transitional home is just minutes away from award-winning Henrico Schools, and move in ready! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with two ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a wood fireplace. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an island, pantry and dinning area currently used as a sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom on the first floor. As you venture upstairs you will find a loft area with balcony overlooking the family room. There are also two bedrooms adjoined by a full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy the outside space either in the screened-in porch, wrap-around deck, or patio area leading to a private, fenced in back yard. There is also a storage shed. The HVAC was installed in 2015 and roof installed in 2014. Make your appointment today!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

RARE GEM! Completely renovated 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Cross Creek neighborhood on Nuckols Rd Corridor in excellent school district of Henrico County. Home is situated on an idyllic lot with an acre of complete privacy. Walk or ride your bikes to pool/tennis/golf at The Dominion Club! Recent $150K back yard makeover includes huge limestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built in hot tub/ plunge pool, and built in Primo smoker grill. Yard offers endless green space for play and fun! Home is bright with an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area. The entire back of the house is a wall of windows overlooking the beautiful yard. Other notable features are hardwood floors throughout, two exquisite primary suites, both with walk in closets and renovated bathrooms. The kitchen offers 4 ovens, 6 burner gas range, custom shaker cabinets, and white marble countertops. There are several flex spaces to fit your needs. The theatre room will be a huge hit and perfect for movie nights or watching the game! Lovingly maintained home, recently painted inside and out, newer roof and HVAC updated 7 years ago.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3309 White Chimneys Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT FOR THIS GORGEOUS home in the Sheppards Way subdivision! The 1st level boasts a foyer, open formal LR & DR w/custom MLDG, 5X5 half BA, a large FR w/NEW carpet 2021, wiring for surround sound, gas FP & opens to an enormous EIK w/42” wood cabinetry, granite C/TOP, breakfast bar, 3X2 pantry, SS APPL (dishwasher, gas range/oven & microwave), DBL sink w/motion sensor faucet & vaulted eat-in area w/access to the 13X12 screened porch w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan & 2 exits to the vast backyard perfect for pets or children to play. The Primary BDRM suite offers a cathedral ceiling, 9X8 WIC, ATT 11X9 spa-like BA w/DBL vanity, jetted tub & easy entry shower. The 2nd level also houses the 6X3 laundry closet, a 2X2 linen closet, the 9X6 hall BA w/toilet, tub & shower & single VAN w/storage, BDRM 2, BDRM 3 w/the ATT ADDL RM 2 & BDRM 4 w/the walk-up attic that could be finished for more living space! NEW roof on the screened porch 2021, NEW 2nd level Goodman HVAC 2017, 14X10 DET storage shed, 21X14 brick paver patio, white vinyl backyard fence, irrigation in the front & back yards, 22X19 ATT garage, walking distance to Crump Park & zoned for great schools!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico, VA 23228

New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.