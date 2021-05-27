Cancel
OPINION | OTHERS SAY: 2019 death more proof of shameful policing

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatives of Ronald Greene said authorities initially told them that he died on impact after he failed to pull over for a traffic violation, was chased by Louisiana state troopers and crashed his vehicle into a tree shortly after midnight on May 10, 2019. A one-page statement later issued by police said he was taken into custody after struggling with troopers, became unresponsive and died on the way to the hospital. We now know, thanks to body-camera footage obtained by The Associated Press, that there is far more -- horrifyingly more -- to the story of how this 49-year-old Black man died. And once again, troubling questions are raised about the conduct, character and credibility of police that underscore the need for reform.

