It’s rare that the Tennessee Titans are the talk of the NFL, but that’s exactly what they were yesterday, when news broke that they had traded with the Atlanta Falcons for stud wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans gave up a 2nd round pick in 2022, and swapped 4th and 6th round picks in 2023 to seal the deal. The move finally answers the question of just what the hell the Titans are going to do to address the lack of depth in the receiving corps, and it adds another deep threat menace in the passing game opposite AJ Brown.