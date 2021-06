Jasmine Cephas Jones is the type of performer who was born to be a star. She has the natural ability to draw people in, and that has led to a very successful career in the entertainment industry. Since making her on-screen debut in 2013, she has continued to rise through the ranks. She is currently best known for her role in series like #Freerayshawn and Mrs. Fletcher. The amount of talent and professionalism she brings to every project she works on certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. Her growing fan base is looking forward to seeing all of the great things she’s going to do in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jasmine Cephas Jones.