MK Gafni on Rampage Against Religious Zionists; Smotrich: ‘Like a Dog Returning to his Vomit’

MELVILLE, New York — Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s centrist Yesh Atid party, was tasked by Israeli president Reuven Rivlin with forming a government after the failure of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do so. It is now expected that Lapid will form a coalition not only with center and left-leaning parties, but also with Naftali Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party. And apparently, Bennett will become prime minister, with a plan in place for Lapid to become prime minister at some later date. Benjamin Netanyahu has already criticized this coalition, which would result in his removal from office, saying among other things that “This government supports the dangerous nuclear deal,” based on his belief that Lapid will not stand up to Iran, and that Bennett has compromised his rightist views for his personal benefit. In fact, Yair Lapid strongly opposed the Iran nuclear deal when it was first announced in November 2013. How did then Israeli Finance Minister Yair Lapid describe the proposed nuclear deal with Iran at that time?