Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

MK Gafni on Rampage Against Religious Zionists; Smotrich: ‘Like a Dog Returning to his Vomit’

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni on Thursday morning attacked the Religious Zionist Party and accused them of preventing Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government. In an interview with Yaron Dekel and Haim Levinson on Reshet Bet radio, Gafni protested too much and then some, saying: “We go with...

www.jewishpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zionists#Religious Zionism#Dog#New Hope#The Land Of Israel#Haredim#Interviewer Levinson#Political Issues#Reshet Bet Radio#Dullard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas postmortem: The 'Zionists' started Gaza fighting

With a ceasefire set to begin Friday 2am after 11 days of fighting between Gaza and Israel, the Palestinian terror group that rules the enclave has already begun to dissect the events leading up to the heaviest round of violence since the 2014 war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter.
WorldJewish Ledger

The Guardian: 1917 pro-Zionist Balfour Declaration was a mistake

(JTA) – In an article about its “worst errors of judgment” from its 200-year history, a Guardian writer implied that the storied British paper’s editorial support of the Balfour Declaration of 1917 – the then-British foreign minister’s approval of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine – was a mistake. “The Guardian of 1917 supported, celebrated and could even be said to have helped facilitate the Balfour declaration,” editorial writer Randeep Ramesh wrote in the article published Friday. “Whatever else can be said, Israel today is not the country the Guardian foresaw or would have wanted,” he added, arguing that the Guardian’s editor at the time, Charles Prestwich Scott, was ignorant about Palestinian rights. The Balfour Declaration, in which the United Kingdom committed itself to creating a national home for Jews in lands it controlled and today comprise the territories of Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, was an important milestone for the Zionist movement.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Sunday Morning the Jews Returned to Temple Mount Despite Gafni’s Disapproval and Hamas’s Threats

After a month during which Muslims demonstrated their spirituality through violent rioting and throwing stones at police on the Temple Mount and inside their Al Aqsa mosque, on Sunday morning, despite additional threats by Hamas, the Jews were allowed to ascend to our most sacred place on the planet. Jews have been barred from the holy site for 19 days because Israeli Police were afraid of agitating the Muslim mobs even more. Turns out the role of the Jewish police is to appease gentile lawbreakers. Good to know.
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

Missouri Zionists hold pro-Israel rally

Before Daniel Swindell, a member of Missouri Zionists, could get out a word, a passerby called out, "Free Palestine!" Swindell responded, "Would you like a free book on Israel?" This is how Swindell spent Wednesday, passing out free books related to Israel or Judaism at a rally in support of...
Politicssdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Yair Lapid

MELVILLE, New York — Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s centrist Yesh Atid party, was tasked by Israeli president Reuven Rivlin with forming a government after the failure of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do so. It is now expected that Lapid will form a coalition not only with center and left-leaning parties, but also with Naftali Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party. And apparently, Bennett will become prime minister, with a plan in place for Lapid to become prime minister at some later date. Benjamin Netanyahu has already criticized this coalition, which would result in his removal from office, saying among other things that “This government supports the dangerous nuclear deal,” based on his belief that Lapid will not stand up to Iran, and that Bennett has compromised his rightist views for his personal benefit. In fact, Yair Lapid strongly opposed the Iran nuclear deal when it was first announced in November 2013. How did then Israeli Finance Minister Yair Lapid describe the proposed nuclear deal with Iran at that time?
Worldjewishaz.com

Isaac Herzog elected Israel’s 11th president

The Knesset elected Jewish Agency for Israel chairman Isaac Herzog as Israel’s 11th president on Wednesday. The vote was conducted in a special session during which Knesset members cast secret ballots for either Herzog or Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz. The previous day, each candidate had arrived at the Israeli...
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Palestinians In Gaza Outraged as Islamist Party Head Mansour Abbas Agrees to Israeli Government

New Israeli government could make things worse for the Palestinians, analyst says. [Gaza City] With just about one hour before the deadline, Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist Ra’am-United Arab List party signed an agreement to support the coalition government cobbled together by centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid, and right-wing Yamina party head Naftali Bennett.
Middle EastNPR

A Look At Naftali Bennett, The Man Poised To End Netanyahu's Rule

Naftali Bennett is poised to end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as Israel's prime minister. The hardline conservative and former settler leader once vowed that Palestinians would never have a state. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Could Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as Israeli prime minister soon be coming to an end? His...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s (likely) next prime minister?

(JTA) — As soon as next week, Benjamin Netanyahu may no longer be prime minister of Israel. So who will be the next person to lead the Jewish state? The answer may be Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally who supports many of his right-wing policies and is a longtime, staunch advocate for Israel’s West Bank settlements. Like Netanyahu, he opposes Palestinian statehood, and at times he has been to Netanyahu’s right.
Middle EastThe Guardian

Israel: who are the politicians trying to oust Netanyahu?

An unlikely mix of Israeli politicians from far-right nationalists to Arab lawmakers are in discussions to form a coalition government that could end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power. Yair Lapid. A telegenic former TV news anchor popular with secular middle-class Israelis, Yair Lapid is the recently installed head of...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel’s New Coalition Government Must Survive Challenges in Knesset

NETANYA, Israel — The newly announced Israeli unity government has to run the gauntlet of a week-long opposition attempt to persuade members of the coalition to peel away from their parties and thereby reduce the coalition’s numbers below the required 61 seat mandate. It seems unlikely that they will succeed,...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s ‘change’ bloc attempts hasty move to replace Knesset speaker

Israel’s “change” bloc, headed by Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid, initiated a move to replace Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. The move followed Lapid’s announcement to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday night that he would be able to form the next government. Levin hails...