A Bathing Ape has undergone the successful completion of investment from private equity firm CVC and is now looking at global retail expansion. As per Business of Fashion, BAPE freshly became an independent company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but will now be co-controlled by CVC. The move is quite special as Bape was until recently owned by I.T. Limited. The precise size of CVC's investment in the Japanese streetwear imprint is unclear.