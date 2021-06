This new tackle from Olivia Rodrigo suggests that Joshua Bassett betrayed her. Here is without further delay what it is about. If Joshua Bassett was open-hearted about his sexuality, the star actor ofHigh School Musical: The Series also recently made headlines for the love triangle he forms with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. As a reminder, it is rumored that the 20-year-old actor and Olivia had a brief romance and that the young man then got closer to Sabrina after their breakup. Since then, the tensions are palpable. And while Joshua seems to have tackled the pretty brunette in song, the latter did the same. Yes Olivia rodrigo has obviously already attacked Joshua Bassett in his title Drivers License, his new song is still likely to be talked about.