Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Windgate Foundation grants $2.2 million to EMU's School of Art and Design

By Emma Henri
Echo online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEastern Michigan University announced, via Campus Update email on May 13, that the Windgate Foundation has granted EMU $2.2 million for an on-campus 3D Arts Complex. The Windgate Foundation grants scholarships to nonprofit public charities such as K-12 schools and higher education for craft and visual arts. They donated a matching grant to EMU, while the EMU Foundation has also set a goal to raise $400,000 for the project.

www.easternecho.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#Visual Arts#3d Art#Charity#The Windgate Foundation#Emu#School Of Art And Design#The Emu Foundation#The Board Of Regents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Charities
Related
Dearborn, MIhfcc.edu

UM School of Art & Design info sessions

The U-M Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design is a tight-knit creative community situated within a tier-one research university. Join Stamps School representatives for an hour-long virtual information session which includes an information presentation and Q&A with current students and the admissions team on the following dates:. Wednesday,...
Garland, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Garland Cultural Arts Commission's 2021-22 Grant Program

The Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2021-22 Grant Program for local arts groups, historic preservation organizations and other artistic entities. Applications may be picked up beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, located at 300 N. Fifth Street in Downtown Garland. Applications will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Thursday, Sept. 16. Completed applications are due to the Granville Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 17. Grant money will not be awarded to any group that does not submit the completed application by the deadline. Follow-up interviews will take place Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Granville Arts Center. For more information, call 972-205-2780 or email us by clicking here: Email Garland Arts.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

National Science Foundation awards $7.5 million grant to train students in advanced manufacturing at Tunxis Community College

FARMINGTON — The National Science Foundation has awarded a $7.5 million grant to Tunxis Community College and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities College of Technology to train students for careers in advanced manufacturing. The NSF Next Generation Manufacturing Technology Center will be located adjacent to the Tunxis campus in...
Cleveland, OHNews-Herald.com

University School gets $25 million donation from Oberndorf Foundation

University School recently announces that the Bill and Susan Oberndorf Foundation has committed $25 million to endow student scholarships at the school in Hunting Valley. This gift is part of a $50 million goal to increase scholarships at University School in order to attract and support outstanding students from throughout the region, according to a news release.
Emporia, KSKVOE

Granada Theatre Alliance, Arts Council Fund get latest Emporia Community Foundation Celebrates surprise grants

Arts and entertainment were the focal point as Emporia Community Foundation Celebrates announced its latest round of surprise grants Wednesday. The Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance received $500 to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and also to partially cover costs of roof repairs needed since January. The Emporia Arts Council Fund’s $500 will be used for projects and programs unavailable through the Arts Center because of the pandemic last year.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewsdigest.org

New York Foundation for the Arts Invites Applications for City Artist Corps Grants

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), has launched the City Artist Corps Grants program, a $25 million recovery initiative designed to help artists who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and may have been left out of other local and federal funding opportunities.
Mason, TXHill Country Passport

Mason Community Foundation Grant Opportunities

In 2007, when the Mason Community Foundation first started, there were questions about whether we could manage to run the local Thrift Store and sell enough gently-used merchandise to provide some benefit to the community of Mason. Now, fourteen years later, we have seen regular increases in sales and the Board has granted over $450,000 back to help local non-profit organizations, and we continue to see growth and support in our town and beyond.
Clarke County, GAOconee Enterprise

Applications are currently being accepted for The Classic Center Cultural Foundation’s annual grant

The Classic Center Cultural Foundation is offering a grant opportunity for programs or projects that support performing, visual, or culinary arts efforts, or workforce development initiatives aligning with the hospitality industry in Athens-Clarke County. Applications are being accepted now and funding up to $5,000 is available. The deadline to apply is July 16, 2021. The recipient(s) will be chosen and awarded in August.
Midland, TXphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Permian Basin Area Foundation awards $1.8 million in grants

The Permian Basin Area Foundation in Midland, Texas, has announced grants totaling $1.8 million to nonprofit organizations serving western region of the state. Grants awarded in the foundation's spring funding cycle include a total of $320,000 from the Dollie Ruth Neal Education Fund to ten organizations in support of educational opportunities for women across West Texas, with an emphasis on empowering single mothers to become self-sufficient. Additional recipients include the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute, Marfa Studio of Arts, Mission Center Adult Day Service, Snyder Community Resource Center, Teen FLOW Youth Ministry, the Prosthetic Foundation, and Yucca Blossom Montessori School.
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

16 nonprofits receive foundation grants

The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $138,700 in grants to 16 local nonprofits. The grants will support projects and programs that address community recovery efforts ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic aid to literacy for children ages 5 to 18 to veterans affairs to workforce development in the county. Grants...
CharitiesWesterly Sun

Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut grants

The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut distributed grants of $2,306,126 in support of four strategic priorities: youth empowerment, basic needs and rights, environmental conservation and education, and animal welfare. In the face of glaring inequities magnified by the pandemic in local health, housing and educational systems, the foundation’s grants committees...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Foundation announces classroom grants

The Suffolk Education Foundation recently announced its financial support of the following classroom instructional programs that will impact more than 6,000 students during the 2021-22 school year — a total of $18,000. Each year, the foundation invites instructors at all schools within Suffolk Public Schools to apply for funding up...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Workhouse Arts Foundation

Mission: To grow and support a vibrant arts center that offers engaging opportunities and inspiring experiences in visual arts, performing arts, history, and education. About the organization: The Workhouse Arts Foundation supports the Workhouse Arts Center, which fosters an innovative and collaborative environment for visual and performing arts, education, community engagement, historical perspective, and personal enrichment. Located on the site of a former agricultural work camp and corrections facility, the center opened to the public in 2008 following rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the historic buildings; today it includes six artist studio buildings, galleries, dance studios, music rooms, outdoor performance and event spaces, and the 100-seat W-3 Theatre. The center also offers hundreds of arts education classes and workshops across a broad spectrum of disciplines, as well as exhibitions, performances, and large-scale community events.
CharitiesSun-Journal

Arts fund receives $2.5 million grant

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett have announced a $2.5 million gift to the Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund. The endowed fund supports indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects in Maine, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events. “This gift will more than...