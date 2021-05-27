The Windgate Foundation grants $2.2 million to EMU's School of Art and Design
Eastern Michigan University announced, via Campus Update email on May 13, that the Windgate Foundation has granted EMU $2.2 million for an on-campus 3D Arts Complex. The Windgate Foundation grants scholarships to nonprofit public charities such as K-12 schools and higher education for craft and visual arts. They donated a matching grant to EMU, while the EMU Foundation has also set a goal to raise $400,000 for the project.www.easternecho.com