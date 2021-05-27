The Windgate Foundation grants $2.2 million to EMU's School of Art and Design

The Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2021-22 Grant Program for local arts groups, historic preservation organizations and other artistic entities. Applications may be picked up beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, located at 300 N. Fifth Street in Downtown Garland. Applications will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Thursday, Sept. 16. Completed applications are due to the Granville Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 17. Grant money will not be awarded to any group that does not submit the completed application by the deadline. Follow-up interviews will take place Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Granville Arts Center. For more information, call 972-205-2780 or email us by clicking here: Email Garland Arts.