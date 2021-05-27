Framing paparazzi GEEZ documentaries Britney spotlight clandestine activity and conservatorship

Billie Piper has revealed that she had to switch off the Framing Britney Spears documentary because it made her “so angry”.Released earlier this year, the New York Times film examined Spears’s career from teenage pop singer to global superstar, as well as the #FreeBritney campaign around her ongoing conservatorship.Like Spears, I Hate Suzie star Piper also rose to fame at a very young age, topping the UK charts with her debut single “Because We Want To” in 1998 aged just 15.Speaking to NME, Piper said that she had “really felt” parts of the documentary which discussed the expectations on...