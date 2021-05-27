Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Rashford faces racist abuse on social media after final loss

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he faced “at least 70 racial slurs” on social media after his team's loss on penalties to Villarreal in the Europa League final. Villarreal won its first major trophy 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Wednesday’s final. Rashford posted the count of message less than 90 minutes after the game ended. Rashford has been targeted with similar abuse before. In January police in Britain investigated abuse on social media aimed at a number of United players. Rashford and two teammates said they had been targeted.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#Europa League#Ap#United Players#Faces#The Game#Britain#Message#January Police#Gdansk#Racist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford says Mourinho coaching didn't suit him

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he plays with more freedom under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford was asked about playing for former boss Jose Mourinho. "I think that's when we play our best football (when we can be flexible)," Rashford told BT Sport. "Under Jose (Mourinho) I would say...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford takes swipe at Jose Mourinho's rigid tactics and reveals it was 'difficult to play his best football' under his former Man United boss, who would tell his players 'you play there, you play there, you play there'

Marcus Rashford believes Jose Mourinho's tactics prevented him from playing his best football at Manchester United under him as forwards were given no freedom to swap positions. The 23-year-old was in conversation with Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport when the questioned was posed to Rashford as to...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Andy Robertson tackles Rashford then sits Fernandes down

Liverpool picked up a huge three points away to Manchester United on Thursday night, and Andy Robertson looked like he was back to his best at left-back. Bruno Fernandes fired the hosts in front early in the first half, via a massive deflection off the leg of Nat Phillips, but the centre-back made amends, brilliantly setting up Diogo Jota to flick home an equaliser before the break.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes would love to add Marcus Rashford’s pace to his game

The Portuguese playmaker joked that he’d have already won the Ballon d’Or if he had his teammate’s pace. Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most important players for Manchester United. While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes has plenty of traits...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford leaves himself OUT of his dream 6-aside team and picks Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes... but who else makes the cut?

England international Marcus Rashford left himself out of his all-time Manchester United six-a-side team. The 23-year-old Academy graduate - who conducted an Instagram Live Q&A - only selected one player from the club's current squad and chose an array of former United legends instead. Rashford opted for the likes of...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Wayne Rooney explains how Marcus Rashford inspired one of his Derby team talks

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he used Marcus Rashford’s pathway into the Manchester United first team as an example to the younger players at Derby County. Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, hung up his boots in January to focus on his first job in management with Derby, helping the Rams narrowly avoid relegation from the Championship (however, per The Athletic, Derby could still be relegated after the EFL won its appeal to find the club in breach of financial fair play rules.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Marcus Rashford found it ‘difficult’ to play his best under Jose Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has said he struggled to play his “best football” under Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at Manchester United.Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month and will join Roma next season, served as Man United coach between 2016 and 2018.Rashford won the League Cup and Europa League under Mourinho, but the striker told former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand this week that it was “difficult” to perform with the notorious coach in charge.“I think that’s when we play our best football [when we can be flexible],” Rashford told Ferdinand on BT Sport’s Between The Lines show.“Under Jose I...