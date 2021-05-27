Cancel
Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
 12 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city is set to enter its fourth lockdown at midnight as concern grows over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant. The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 people. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected. The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources, and additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

Public HealthBBC

Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

Australia's second most populous state Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown to counter a fast-spreading outbreak in its capital, Melbourne. The lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday (14:00 GMT). Authorities have so far found 26 cases, and identified 150 sites where people may have been exposed to the virus.
Visual Artdailyhodl.com

The First-Ever NFT Exhibition in Australia Is Coming to Melbourne

The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS is closing the gap between the digital and physical worlds by organizing the first NFT exhibition in Australia – SIDUS. Its mission is to introduce the audience to the world of digital art. The exhibition will be held in Melbourne on July 4-14, 2021, introducing a diverse range of artists, and will include an educational program.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Melbourne pandemic lockdown extended to 2nd week

MELBOURNE, Australia — A pandemic lockdown in Australia’s second largest city will be extended for a second week due to concerns over a growing cluster of coronavirus infections. Victoria state acting Premier James Merlino on Wednesday confirmed that Melbourne will remain in lockdown for seven more days from Friday, but...
Sportsnysepost.com

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Schools across the state will close for the duration of the lockdown, as will non-essential retail stores, dining-in service at restaurants and cafes, pools, gyms, hairdressers, beauty services and cultural and entertainment venues such as cinemas, tourism and art galleries. "We've seen overseas what happens if this thing gets away",...
Australiarebelnews.com

Protesters in Melbourne say they will NOT comply with the FOURTH lockdown

At 11.59 pm last night, Victoria was plunged into its fourth statewide lockdown. At this stage, the lockdown is for seven days. Hours before the lockdown began, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Flinders St station and marched to the state Parliament. Police allowed the protest to happen even though public...
Grocery & Supermaketkelo.com

Australia’s MCG stadium named COVID hotspot as cluster grows

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian state of Victoria added the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to a growing list of coronavirus hotspots and ordered thousands of football fans to self-isolate as it reported six new locally acquired cases on Wednesday. An infected person was among about 23,400 people who attended an...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Mass Cancelations At Melbourne Airport As City Goes Into Lockdown

A snap seven-day lockdown and sudden internal border closures have seen scores of flights in and out of Melbourne canceled and the travel plans of thousands thrown into chaos. The arrivals and departures board at Melbourne Airport is awash with cancelations, with 186 flights canceled on Friday alone. Fast-moving series...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Melbourne extends lockdown as 'Kappa' variant spreads

Melbourne was ordered Wednesday to remain in lockdown for another week, as Australian authorities try to stamp out a quick-spreading coronavirus strain they described as an "absolute beast". Five million city residents were hoping to exit a seven-day lockdown just before midnight Thursday, but those plans have been thwarted by...
Public Healthwincountry.com

Australia’s Victoria posts fewer locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 fell on Tuesday as residents await whether a snap lockdown imposed in the state capital Melbourne will end as planned on Thursday night. Authorities are racing to trace the source of the highly infectious Delta...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Australia’s Victoria reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in a week as authorities rushed to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant found among infections in the latest outbreak. Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state, reported 11 new...
Florida StateFlorida Star

Australian State Member Of Parliaments Slam ‘Vile’ Questions On Premier’s Fall

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s south-eastern state of Victoria’s Labor MPs has slammed the state opposition for inferring Premier Daniel Andrews covered up the circumstances in which he suffered a severe back injury. Andrews broke several ribs and suffered an acute compression fracture of the T7 vertebra after slipping at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula on March 9. The 48-year-old was released […]
Animalskfgo.com

Australian police free entangled young whale off east coast

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday. Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal.
Sciencenbcboston.com

New Dinosaur Species Found in Australia Was as Long as a Basketball Court

A behemoth that once stood more than 16 feet tall and was as long as a basketball court has been confirmed as the largest dinosaur ever found in Australia. The newly classified species, known as Australotitan cooperensis and nicknamed "the southern titan," now ranks among the 15 largest dinosaur specimens found worldwide. Paleontologists from the Queensland Museum and the Eromanga Natural History Museum described the new species in a study published Monday in the science journal PeerJ.