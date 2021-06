Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she will not be doing press conferences at the upcoming French Open in order to protect her mental health. Osaka has been warned that she would be fined for not attending the press conferences, but the four-time grand slam winner believes it's a small price to pay. The champion tennis player accused the media of constantly kicking the players when they are down, and forcing them to doubt their own ability. The bold stance from the athlete has sparked discussions on mental health, with many calling on organizations and companies to do more than just lip service when it comes to mental health.