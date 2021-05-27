Cancel
Top iPhone apps on sale

apppicker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe now!

www.apppicker.com
Recipesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps gone free

We find the best iPad app gone free for you daily. Our appPicker PDI selects only the top iPad apps free for the day as they happen so you know they are only the best and latest deals. Never miss a great deal again! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe.
Cell Phonesnewsdio.com

5 Best iPhone Video Editing Apps in 2021

Nowadays a good photographic system is one of the main requirements that we ask of a smartphone. Fortunately, quality cameras are becoming more common among mobile devices, some of them even counting with 4K video recording. Yes, your mobile phone can record good videos, but what happens next? You no longer need to go to the computer to edit them, you can do it just on your phone with a suitable editing app.
Cell PhonesThe Hill

Don't miss this flash sale on Babbel's top-rated language learning app

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Following more than a full year of stay-at-home lifestyles for many of us, the light at the end of that tunnel is expanding, presenting opportunities for postponed travel plans to finally occur and new trips to be discussed. Although international journeys remain trickier, there is no time like the present to begin preparing.
Cell Phonesgearbrain.com

How to stop those annoying iPhone app review notifications

All iPhone users reading this will no doubt be familiar with the annoying app review notifications that pop up every so often. You know the one. You are using an app and suddenly a notification appears right in the middle of the screen, inviting you to give the app a star rating. Trouble is, tapping five stars isn't enough, as doing so then prompts you to leave a written review for the App Store.
Cell PhonesNew York Post

These 9 apps are on sale for Memorial Day Weekend only

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Whether you’re looking for dependable data backup software, a reliable VPN, or need a solid library of stock images for your brand, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up nine different apps to help you in all areas of life that you can enjoy at a discounted price. Check out our week-long Memorial Day sale and take advantage of the price-dropped values while you can!
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

How to change the app icons on your iPhone or iPad

You can change nearly any app icon on your iPhone or iPad using the Shortcuts app. The Shortcuts app lets you create new app icons that will launch the apps you picked when tapped. Once you've made new app icons, you can hide your original app icons in the App...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

The best antivirus apps for the iPhone

Funny thing about iOS antivirus apps — there really are no such explicitly labeled apps on the Apple App Store, and for good reason: iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices that haven’t been jailbroken are not in any danger of getting infected with in-the-wild mobile viruses. With Apple in control of what gets installed on your iPhone via its App Store, you can rest assured that no app there has the ability to access the OS-level data required to infect your phone or kill viruses. Apple’s iOS doesn’t allow security apps to perform traditional virus scans. You may notice as you scan our favorite apps below that all are labeled security apps, and none are called antivirus apps.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Newsweek

15 iPhone Apps That Will Make Your Life Much Easier

What would we do without smartphones? Constantly in our hands or our pockets, our trusty devices make our lives easier and more efficient. Apps are on the rise, with more than 218 billion app downloads in 2020, according to TechCrunch. But there's plenty more to be discovered than social media favourites Facebook and Instagram. Many offer innovative tools to keep track of travel, note-keeping, and weather checking.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

SnipNotes app review: a powerful clipboard companion app 2021

If you’ve ever had to create a document that included a lot of cut and pasting on an iOS device it’s more than likely that you came away a little frustrated. Touchscreen devices just weren’t designed for cut and pasting activities, especially if you’re used to performing these types of activities with a mouse.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The Best iPad and iPhone Apps for Reading Books

If we wonder about our life without technology, then survival seems impossible. Technology has helped humans to bring innovation that supported their ease. The advancement in our daily lives is all because of technology. Now we can't imagine doing our work without efficient machinery and staying home without gadgets. With...
Cell Phonesjilaxzone.com

Here’s how to install AltStore: iPhone alternative App Store

This tutorial share the steps required to install the Apple App Store alternative: AltStore. This tutorial also share things you can do with AltStore such as running emulator and Virtual Machine on iOS and iPadOS platforms. No jailbreak nor any forms of subscriptions is required. or other interesting articles, do...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Popular iPhone camera app Halide now available on the iPad

Android development is already ahead of iOS development. Android developers actually love wor... Because of Android developer community, we get better privacy. There is no such concept called privacy on iOS even after jailbreaking. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. 39r. Just like the A12, A13, A14 chips in the past were...