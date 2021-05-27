Top iPhone apps on sale

Funny thing about iOS antivirus apps — there really are no such explicitly labeled apps on the Apple App Store, and for good reason: iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices that haven’t been jailbroken are not in any danger of getting infected with in-the-wild mobile viruses. With Apple in control of what gets installed on your iPhone via its App Store, you can rest assured that no app there has the ability to access the OS-level data required to infect your phone or kill viruses. Apple’s iOS doesn’t allow security apps to perform traditional virus scans. You may notice as you scan our favorite apps below that all are labeled security apps, and none are called antivirus apps.