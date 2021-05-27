Cancel
UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates has attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula’s first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. He also attended an event establishing a joint venture between an Israeli and Emirati company. The receptions this week are the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect on Friday that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE’s commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.

