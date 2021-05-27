UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

After bombing over a thousand targets in Gaza, where genuine strategic targets are few and far between, even Israeli leaders decided that the backlash from killing Palestinian children was too much to bear. Nevertheless, the mainstream media is giving credit to President Joe Biden for arranging a cease fire between Israel and Gaza that was determined by conditions on the ground and not humanitarian concerns. After four major conflicts in the past 12 years between Israelis and Palestinians as well as shorter cross-border confrontations, we know how easy it is for Israel to kill innocent civilians in Gaza and uproot olive trees on the West Bank. We also know that the United States is unwilling to use its considerable leverage to get a different outcome in the Middle East.