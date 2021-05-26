Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montauk, NY

Welcome Back, Montauk

By Whalebone
whalebonemag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack and better than ever for the 2021 summer season. Montauk summer is back. With last summer being more than just a letdown for everyone on the East End and…the world, it’s with open arms and a fresh Brew Co. koozie that we welcome back summer to our little town. Our favorite places are beginning to reopen their doors for the summer season. A community of locally owned small businesses, support is the greatest thing you can offer. Well, support and a lemon-lime seltzer to go in that koozie—good thing they’re up and running too. See you on the patio.

whalebonemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montauk, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
Montauk, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Beach Bar#Open Bar#Wine Bar#Dive Bar#Car Rentals#Brew Co#Rgny#The Liars Saloon#Whalebone#La Fin Kitchen Lounge#French#Asian#Lefthand Coffee 83#Montauk Hwy Montauk#Tt#Albatross Motel#Backyard Restaurant#Hero Beach Club#Montauk Brew Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
MTA
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYNewsday

Reopening of New York from COVID-19 takes major step forward this week

The reopening of New York takes a major step forward this week as most COVID-19 pandemic capacity restrictions are lifted on Wednesday. That means businesses ranging from retail stores to hair salons, fitness centers and family entertainment centers will no longer have to operate on a percentage of capacity. However, they will have to maintain the social distancing requirement of six feet.
Commack, NYNewsday

Donations steady for Glen Ciano Blood Drive at firehouse

A steady pace of blood donations came in Saturday for the annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive at the Commack Fire Department, organizers said. Rob Weisberg, a Commack firefighter and blood drive coordinator, said the turnout had been "nice and steady" by noon, with roughly 93 units of blood donated by that time. The goal was 222 units by the end of the day, a symbolic tribute to Suffolk Police Officer Glen Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver on Feb. 22, 2009.
Suffolk County, NYBabylon Beacon

Public Notices –

Great Neck Road Elementary School, 1400 Great Neck. Annual School District Election except Saturday, Sunday. the District’s website. a separate specific office. the candidate, and shall describe the specific va-cancy. for which the candidate is. nominated, which description shall include at least the. length of the term of office,. and...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...