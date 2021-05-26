Welcome Back, Montauk

Back and better than ever for the 2021 summer season. Montauk summer is back. With last summer being more than just a letdown for everyone on the East End and…the world, it’s with open arms and a fresh Brew Co. koozie that we welcome back summer to our little town. Our favorite places are beginning to reopen their doors for the summer season. A community of locally owned small businesses, support is the greatest thing you can offer. Well, support and a lemon-lime seltzer to go in that koozie—good thing they’re up and running too. See you on the patio.