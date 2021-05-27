Cancel
Energy Industry

Technip Energies wins Kuwaiti management work

By Ed Reed
energyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnip Energies has won a project engineering and management services contract from Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. (KIPIC). The contract will run for six years. It includes potential work at the Al Zour complex, which covers a refinery, petrochemical complex and LNG import facilities. “We are pleased to have been...

www.energyvoice.com
