A lot was revealed during the Friends reunion when the cast members took a walk down memory lane last month. While Rachel and Ross had feelings for each other throughout all 10 seasons of the '90s sitcom, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted during the HBO Max show that their on-screen romance wasn't just acting; the actors confessed they had real feelings for each other. During an interview on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Schwimmer's ex, Natalie Imbruglia, who he dated while he was filming the show, revealed how she felt about the confession.