For a few, brief moments on Saturday, it looked as though the Boston Celtics might actually be able to mount a serious challenge against the seemingly unstoppable Brooklyn Nets. They led by as many as 12 points thanks to some effective switching on defense and poor shooting luck on Brooklyn's part. But, eventually, order was restored. The Nets came back to win in a dominant second-half showing, and now, it's Boston's turn to try to turn things around.