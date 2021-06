Though the finer details are yet to be fully signed off, it’s expected that Paulo Fonseca will soon become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Ordinarily that might not raise an eyebrow or two, however, coming as it will do after losing out on Antonio Conte and Fonseca actually being replaced by former Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, at Roma, it’s bound to leave the north London faithful a little underwhelmed.