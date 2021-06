OL Reign’s unbeaten run to start the season was ended by the Washington Spirit, but the Seattle Sounders drew and Tacoma Defiance’s game was postponed so they’re both still undefeated so far in 2021. Barcelona Femeni continue to put the world on notice as they stack up trophies, including winning the treble. The USMNT lost a friendly with Switzerland ahead of their Nations League final, and N’Golo Kante deserves all of the flowers.