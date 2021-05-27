Cancel
Supercharged commodities may rescue ringgit hit by Covid surge

By Liau Y-Sing
theedgemarkets.com
 2021-05-27

(May 27): Malaysia’s worsening Covid outbreak is taking a toll on the ringgit but buoyant commodity prices may offer some support. Elevated crude and palm oil prices are likely to boost the nation’s export earnings and offer some reprieve to a currency that has trailed all its Asian peers this month, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The ringgit has slid about 1.3% versus the dollar in May as Malaysia overtook the global pandemic hotspot of India in confirmed infections per capita.

www.theedgemarkets.com
Economypoandpo.com

UK commercial vehicle production surges in May

Commercial vehicle output surged in May to 6,243 units from 820 units during the lockdown-hit month a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said. May's figure is 2.2% above the five-year average, according to the SMMT. Year-to-date output is 29% higher annually at 28,510, helped by a...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

CPO futures close higher on higher export data

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives rebounded from yesterday's losses to end higher today, supported by higher exports data. According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services’ data, Malaysia's exports for the June 1-25 period rose by 3.35% month-on-month (m-o-m) to 1.14...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit seen to trade on downward bias next week

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The ringgit is likely to trade on a downward bias against the US dollar next week mainly influenced by external factors. ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said given the expectations on the United States (US) monetary policy, the most likely scenario would be that the ringgit will continue to be pressured to hit 4.1750 as a first target and 4.2200 as the final projection, over the next two to four months.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

MIDF raises 2021 CPO price forecast by 6.7% to RM3,200 a tonne

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): MIDF Research has raised its 2021 crude palm oil (CPO) price forecast to RM3,200 a tonne, from RM3,000 previously. In a note, the research house said that it has maintained its positive stance on the plantation sector. MIDF views that the palm oil supply tightness situation...
Public Healthnextbigfuture.com

COVID Surging in Indonesia and Global Vaccination

Indonesia’s health ministry reported over 12000 weekly COVID cases last week but these are underreported infection rates. Health restrictions and travel bans are being ignored and COVID testing is underfunded. Indonesian COVID vaccination rates are below 5% and Indonesia is using the less effective Chinese COVID vaccine. It is expected that Indonesia is building up to the level of the Indian COVID surge.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Tumbles 5% as Dollar Surge Wrecks Commodities

Investing.com - Gold prices tumbled almost 5% to head back to the mid-$1,700 levels last seen in April as a surging dollar wrecked the prices of commodities priced in the greenback. Front-month gold futures on New York’s Comex was down $89, or 4.8%, at $1,772.35 per ounce by 11:45 AM...
Economyraleighnews.net

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
Trafficthebharatexpressnews.com

Gasoline and diesel prices rose further on Sunday and hit a new high

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Gasoline and diesel prices rose again in all four metropolitan cities on Sunday, June 27, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, oil prices have been increased by 35 paise, from Rs 98.11 to Rs 98.46 per liter. Diesel prices have also increased by 25 paise, from Rs 88.65 to Rs 88.90 per liter. In Mumbai, where oil prices had crossed the Rs 104 mark on Saturday, they further increased by 34 paise, from Rs 104.22 to Rs 104.56 per liter today. Diesel prices in the country’s commercial capital have also been increased by 26 paise, from Rs 96.16 to Rs 96.42 per liter.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as "wolf warriors" -- a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film. Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts. But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable" international image in a bid to improve China's soft power.
Businessthevibes.com

External risks to continuing weighing on ringgit: analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – External concerns will continue to play a big role in determining the direction of the ringgit next week, with investors keeping a close eye on developments in the United States. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said talks of a possible US quantitative...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa expected to trade in cautious mode next week

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade in a cautious mode next week, amid a lack of major catalysts to influence investors’ risk appetite. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) would likely move at current levels of between 1,560 and 1,580 next week.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Light Crude Settles Above $74

(Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since December, as demand recovers and supplies continue tighten in the U.S. and China. Futures in New York rose 3.4% this week to the highest level since October 2018. Demand continues to rebound while the market expects output will only get a modest increase from the OPEC+ alliance, which meets next week to discuss supply policy.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Industryspglobal.com

FUTURES WRAP: LME scrap, rebar contracts fall, trading volumes surge

Scrap and rebar futures contracts on the London Metal Exchange fell over the week to June 24 while trading volumes increased. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed the June scrap contract down $10/mt on the week to $499.50/mt June 24, while the...
Industrythevibes.com

Crude palm futures set to trade range-bound

KUALA LUMPUR – The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives is expected to trade in range-bound mode next week as the market lacks movement catalysts, a dealer said. Interband Group of Companies senior palm oil trader Jim Teh said the market projection is based on the...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Metals , Banking and Capital Goods sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.44%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.43%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
WorldIdaho8.com

SURGE HITS MISSOURI, SOME BLAME DELTA VARIANT

A new and slightly changed version of the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in a number of countries including the United Kingdom, United States and India, health officials say. This strain, which has generated a significant amount of global media attention, is called B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 — Delta Plus for...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.