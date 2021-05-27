Supercharged commodities may rescue ringgit hit by Covid surge
(May 27): Malaysia's worsening Covid outbreak is taking a toll on the ringgit but buoyant commodity prices may offer some support. Elevated crude and palm oil prices are likely to boost the nation's export earnings and offer some reprieve to a currency that has trailed all its Asian peers this month, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The ringgit has slid about 1.3% versus the dollar in May as Malaysia overtook the global pandemic hotspot of India in confirmed infections per capita.