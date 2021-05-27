Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caledonia County, VT

Frost Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of northern New York, and much of central and northern Vermont away from Lake Champlain. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lamoille County, VT
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
County
Franklin County, VT
County
Caledonia County, VT
County
Washington County, VT
City
Orleans, VT
County
Orleans County, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Eastern Franklin#Lamoille#Caledonia#Frost Formation#Edt Friday#Lake Champlain#Temperatures#Target Area#Tender Plants#Mid 30s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Ferrisburgh, VTWCAX

WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast

It could be back to work for thousands of Vermonters receiving unemployment benefits, as the work search requirement for claimants is now reinstated. Vermont Cookie Love in North Ferrisburgh has been giving out free cookies to moms on Mother's Day since 2011. Large fire on Franklin County farm Sunday. Updated:...