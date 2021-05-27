Cancel
Caldwell, TX

Caldwell woman emphasizing the true meaning of beauty as she competes for Ms. Wheelchair USA title

By Kendall Hogan
KTRE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The last three and a half years for Whitney Lavender are described by the Caldwell woman as a whirlwind. Lavender says she was walking down the stairs and fell, leading to her initial diagnoses of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a rare disease that causes severe nerve pain. Over the last few years, Lavender has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, multiple lesions on her brain, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

