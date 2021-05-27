Introducing SteamPal: Valve’s secret Switch-like portable console
Details have emerged surrounding Valve’s secret portable console in development, codenamed ‘SteamPal’, which could rival the Switch Pro with a 2021 release. Watch out, Nintendo – it looks like the Switch is about to gain some new competition, from one of the major players in the video game industry. A new report from Ars Technica has suggested that Valve has been secretly working on their very own portable gaming console, codenamed ‘SteamPal’.happymag.tv