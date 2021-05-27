Introducing SteamPal: Valve’s secret Switch-like portable console

Nintendo's made some pretty big mistakes over the year. Perhaps none are as iconic (or as infamous) as the Virtual Boy. Not only is it known as one of the all-time greatest gaming flops, but it some would go so far as to name it one of the worst ideas in video game history. This oddity, however, is not without its fanbase. The system was unusual, to say the least, but perhaps it's the Virtual Boy's quirks that earned it a small following.