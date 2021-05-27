Cancel
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

OSHA Tells Employers to Follow CDC Mask Guidance (1)

The federal government’s workplace safety agency, OSHA, has instructed employers to follow the new CDC mask guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also said on its website that it’s considering the impact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance might have on advice already issued by the commission about Covid-19 policies and anti-discrimination laws.
Healthaba.com

EEOC Updates Vaccination Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday updated its technical assistance question and answer document to confirm that a bank or other employer may offer an incentive to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If the employer is administering the vaccine, the incentive may not be “so substantial as to be coercive.”
Public Healthfox13news.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
U.S. Politicsconvenience.org

EEOC: Employers Can Require Vaccines, Offer Incentives

WASHINGTON—Under federal law, U.S. employers can require all of their employees who physically enter the workplace to be inoculated against COVID-19 as long as they provide reasonable accommodations, and they can encourage vaccination with incentives that aren’t coercive, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in updated guidance Friday. Employers...
Public HealthWCPO

Answering your COVID questions: Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes, but there are some exceptions for medical and religious reasons. There is no federal law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated, and companies can require proof of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whether a state, local government or employer requires or mandates vaccinations is a matter of state and other applicable law.
Houston, TX
KHOU

EEOC says employers can require vaccines, but those who do could still be sued

HOUSTON — Health officials see vaccines as the key to returning to office safely, but employers requiring them involves complicated legal issues. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued new COVID-19 guidance saying employers are not prevented from mandating vaccinations, as long as medical and religious exemptions are in place. The guidance also says employers can offer incentives to encourage people to get the shot.
Public Healthkagstv.com

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
U.S. PoliticsInsurance Journal

U.S. Updates Guidance on COVID Vaccine Mandates, Incentives, Privacy in Workplace

Federal employment laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has affirmed. Also, employers may offer incentives for employees to get vaccinated and must keep any vaccination information they obtain from employees confidential.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
Science
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.