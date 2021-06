It may be early in the minor league season, but Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen is literally stealing the show. Veen, an outfield prospect ranked as the top Colorado Rockies prospect heading into the 2021 campaign, has showcased his speed through 11 games with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies. While he has posted an early slash line of .216/.380/.324, it’s what the 19-year-old Veen has done once he has gotten on the bases that has raised some eyebrows.