These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. The CDC's May 13 announcement that fully vaccinated people didn't need to wear face masks in most situations, coupled with local mask mandates being lifted around the country, have created new complications for retailers who thought they had their mask-wearing regulations in place. "Throughout the pandemic, they could point to government regulations to force people to wear masks in stores, a requirement that protected the health of customers and employees that was nevertheless unpopular among some shoppers. That conversation gets harder if consumers interpret last week's announcements to mean masks are no longer required for the vaccinated," writes Sheena Butler-Young, exploring how retailers are picking sides on the masking debate for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}