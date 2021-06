I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. I think doing the lens reviewing has taught me a valuable lesson in travelling light. There is always that tendency to want to carry everything everywhere, but eventually the shoulders ache, the back gives way and it's barely possible to stagger 100 metres (or yards) from the car park. When reviewing, life is so simple - one lens, one thought and a proper exploration of what it can do. Then, whatever the lens is, that's what is used on location. If I get a 600mm f/4 then it might be off to Martin Mere for the wildfowl. If I get an 8mm fish-eye then it might be off into John Rylands Library for some vistas of ancient tomes. The single-mindedness is refreshing and the lighter load even more so.