Google Messages is preparing to let you pin conversations to the top

Workspace and regular Google account users can now gain more control over their Google Calendar by adjusting their settings to show or hide holidays based on what’s relevant to them. Basically, Calendar has always shown all holidays to all people within reason, but a new update now makes sure that official public holidays that aren’t celebrated where you live – such as Thanksgiving Day in the United States, or the Summer Banks holiday in the U.K. – and even smaller, less official holidays like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day won’t show for you or your organization if they don’t affect your workflow.