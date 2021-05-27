Cancel
Google Messages is preparing to let you pin conversations to the top

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Google Messages has received several new features over the last few months, including calendar event suggestions, scheduled messages support, auto-OTP deletion, a unified emoji menu, and a revamped UI on Samsung phones. On top of that, recent teardowns of the app have revealed that Google is working on even more useful features for the app, like a split-screen view for tablets, support for sending messages using a paired phone, and more. While these features are yet to roll out to users on the stable channel, we’ve now spotted even more upcoming features in a teardown of Google Messages 8.1.050.

