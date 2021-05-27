Google Messages is preparing to let you pin conversations to the top
Google Messages has received several new features over the last few months, including calendar event suggestions, scheduled messages support, auto-OTP deletion, a unified emoji menu, and a revamped UI on Samsung phones. On top of that, recent teardowns of the app have revealed that Google is working on even more useful features for the app, like a split-screen view for tablets, support for sending messages using a paired phone, and more. While these features are yet to roll out to users on the stable channel, we’ve now spotted even more upcoming features in a teardown of Google Messages 8.1.050.www.xda-developers.com