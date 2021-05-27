Armenia says 6 soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

On May 17, Armenia’s caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, convened a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest tense developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (see EDM, May 18; see below). In addressing the participants, he rejected rumors about the so-called Zangezur corridor (which would stretch across Armenia’s southern Syunik region, linking mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave), asserting “Armenia has never and will never discuss a corridor” (Armenpress.am, May 17). His government has, indeed, denied claims about the planned establishment of a Zangezur corridor from the outset of the post-war negotiations. All along, Yerevan has stressed that the word “corridor” does not exist in the trilateral (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia) November 9, 2020, ceasefire document when referring to Armenia’s Syunik region, and it is not the subject of any ongoing talks (Armenpress.com, March 9).