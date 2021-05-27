Cancel
Military

Armenia says 6 soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian military said Thursday that six of its troops have been taken prisoner by neighboring Azerbaijan, an incident that further exacerbates tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations in the wake of an outbreak of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry claimed that the...

www.registercitizen.com
Nikol Pashinyan
#Government Of Armenia#Russia#South Caucasus#Soldiers#Ethnic Tensions#Government Authorities#Defense Ministry#Ap#Ex Soviet#Azerbaijani Troops#Armenian Territory#Ethnic Armenian Forces#Yerevan#Hostilities#Prisoner#Angry Accusations#Supply Routes#Warning Signs#November#Intrusion
Azerbaijan
