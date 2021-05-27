Letter to the editor: Once a Driller but no more
Brian Davis recommended the renaming of White Lane. His letter ("History is history, good or bad," May 23) had a lot to admire, but I think there's a simpler alternative. Simply lowercase the name: [white lane] would look pretty good on the street signs. That will make it conform with the current cultural norm. If there's a Brown Street, and I think there is, that one can stand. Blueberry Lane, if it exists, is a little questionable. I don't believe we have a convention on capitalization of blue. It's a head-scratcher, for sure.www.bakersfield.com