Letter to the editor: Once a Driller but no more

Well “my Kevin” has shown that the only thing he is concerned with is a desire for title and whatever power comes with it. He has shown he will lower his moral and ethical standards to whatever level he must to get back his majority position. He has shown he is not afraid to lie, show no regard for the law, will backstab a colleague for telling the truth and wants to do anything he can to make voting as difficult as possible so ALL people can cast their vote (whatever your position may be).