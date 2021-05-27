Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Once a Driller but no more

By LARRY DUNN
Bakersfield Californian
 12 days ago

Brian Davis recommended the renaming of White Lane. His letter ("History is history, good or bad," May 23) had a lot to admire, but I think there's a simpler alternative. Simply lowercase the name: [white lane] would look pretty good on the street signs. That will make it conform with the current cultural norm. If there's a Brown Street, and I think there is, that one can stand. Blueberry Lane, if it exists, is a little questionable. I don't believe we have a convention on capitalization of blue. It's a head-scratcher, for sure.

