Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riots Granted Release

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 12 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania woman accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol and stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop has been granted release from home detention.

Court documents show that Riley Williams of Harrisburg is now able to leave her home between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

She requested the release in hopes of getting a job.

Williams was arrested in January following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

