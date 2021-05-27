Students get EMP/Larche Family Engineering scholarships
ESCANABA — Two local students have been named as the recipients scholarships through the EMP/Larche Family Engineering Scholarship Fund. The family of Escanaba native and Michigan Tech University graduate Brian Larche established the EMP/Larche Family Engineering Scholarship Fund in 2018. Larche is the owner, chairman and CEO of EMP in Escanaba. Since inception in 2018, this program has generated MTU scholarships for ten recipients.