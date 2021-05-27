newsbreak-logo
$21,000 Reward for Information on Montgomery Cold Case

Josie Klakström
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAirr_0aCyUr7k00
Danielle Sleeper was 32 when she went missingCrime Stoppers

After attending a barbecue at their friends’ home in Montgomery in March 2015, Danielle Sleeper and her family went home to their house in Turtle Dove Lane. The following day, as Danielle’s husband ran errands, the 32-year-old disappeared, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and numerous Crime Stoppers agencies have picked up Danielle’s disappearance as the subsequent investigation to get their full attention in the Cold Case Warm Up Initiative.

In the early hours of the 22nd of March, friends at the barbecue claim that Danielle and her husband had an argument and left the party with their three-year-old son in her husband’s white 1996 Ford pickup.

The Cold Case Warm Up is a regional campaign that brings together multiple Crime Stoppers teams and police departments to solve the coldest cases. Earlier this month, Laura Marie Purchase’s killer was caughtusing DNA and genealogy sites under the same sheriff’s department and its dedicated cold case unit.

Danielle’s case is the next to offer a reward, which is currently at $21,000 for information leading to the arrest of someone who is related to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle is a Caucasian female, 5'7" and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tribal tattoo on her left foot, a frog tattoo on the inside of her right ankle alongside the names “Dylan” and “Colton”. She also has a cross tattoo on her back.

When Danielle disappeared from her home in Magnolia, her purse and phone were also missing.

Anyone with information relating to this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867 or www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org. Danielle’s case number is #15A004609.

