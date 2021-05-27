Atlanta, New York face off with series tied 1-1
New York Knicks (41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Knicks won the last matchup 101-92. Derrick Rose scored 26 points to lead New York to the victory and Trae Young scored 30 points in the loss for Atlanta.www.newsobserver.com