Wabash First Friday to bring ‘Paint The Plows’ to Miami St.

Variety of food trucks, entertainment, family-friendly activities available. WHEN: Friday, June 4 from 5-8 p.m. WHY: Wabash First Friday in June will bring people together for the annual, family-favorite “Paint The Plows” community art project hosted by the Wabash Street Department on Miami St. Live entertainment and food trucks will be offered around downtown and a variety of vendors will be featured along Miami St. Sponsorship for 2021 First Friday events is provided by Crossroads Bank, Beacon Credit Union, 95.9 KISS FM, Wabash County Museum and Pettit Printing.