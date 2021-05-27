DOG CITY Branding by Studio Shift
Studio Shift produced a lovely brand identity for DOG CITY. Dog City is an all-in-one center for pets. It combines a hotel, vet clinic, grooming center, and store. The creative people at studio Shift have been asked to work on a brand solution that communicates Dog City’s caring and familiar sense through a warm, playful, and soft color palette. An icon system was developed to differentiate each of Dog City’s service branches. They also designed some stationary elements and personalized documents in order to help reinforce the brand’s custom approach.weandthecolor.com