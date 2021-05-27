Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

DOG CITY Branding by Studio Shift

weandthecolor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Shift produced a lovely brand identity for DOG CITY. Dog City is an all-in-one center for pets. It combines a hotel, vet clinic, grooming center, and store. The creative people at studio Shift have been asked to work on a brand solution that communicates Dog City’s caring and familiar sense through a warm, playful, and soft color palette. An icon system was developed to differentiate each of Dog City’s service branches. They also designed some stationary elements and personalized documents in order to help reinforce the brand’s custom approach.

weandthecolor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog City#Brand Identity#Graphic Design#Branding#Design Studio#Store#Color#Approach#Familiar Sense#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Businessthedieline.com

Big Brand Energy: How Studio of the Year Winner JKR Approaches Redesigns for Massive Brands

The year of our Lord 2020 may have been a bit of a dumpster fire, but despite everything, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) still delivered some of the most notable design work of the year. So noteworthy, in fact, they've snagged a total of seven awards in the Dieline Awards 2021 competition—more than any other agency in a single year before. Not only did they place in categories like food and body care, but they received some of the top recognitions: Best of Show, Studio of the Year, and Rebrand of the Year.
Deerfield Beach, FLpetsplusmag.com

100% Natural Dog Chews Brand, Nature Gnaws Launches on Petco.com

(PRESS RELEASE) Nature Gnaws, a dog chew brand based in Deerfield Beach, Florida has recorded a milestone achievement having been listed on pet platform, PETCO. Starting this May, Nature Gnaws products will be sold on PETCO for pet owners looking for natural chews for their furry friends. Speaking about how...
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

The 10 Best Vegan Hot Dog Brands

Nothing signals that it’s summertime quite like firing up the grill and dining al fresco. On those days you’re aching for the perfect bite to pair with your grilled veggies, look no further. Whether you want a protein-packed andouille-flavored sausage link or a classic seitan-based Chicago-style dog, you can find them all on our list of 10 vegan hot dog brands.
Pet Servicesesuperseller.com

PetSafe Stay and Play Wireless Fence for Stubborn Dogs from the Parent Company of Invisible Fence Brand – Above Ground…

If you have a dog who is determined to chase the squirrel running into your neighbor’s yard, the PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Fence for Stubborn Dogs gives your determined pup freedom while keeping him safe and secure inside his yard. There is no need to bury any wires or build a traditional fence, with the turn of a dial our Stay & Play Wireless Fence lets you create a circular boundary up to 3/4-acre. With this Wireless fence, you decide how far to extend the boundary to keep your pet secure in their designated space. Place the transmitter indoors and setup your new Wireless fence in as little as 1-2 hours. If you enjoy camping or traveling in your RV with your dog by your side, you can take this portable Wireless fence with you wherever you go. This fence comes with a rechargeable PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Fence Receiver Collar for Stubborn Dogs. The collar has a tone-only mode plus 5 levels of adjustable static correction to appropriately match the temperament of even the most persistent pets. The collar is recommended for pets who weigh 5 pounds or more, and fits neck sizes between 6-28 inches. The interchangeable design of the collar strap lets you customize your pet’s collar using any 3/4-inch non-metallic pet collar strap of your choice. If you have more than 1 pet at Home, simply purchase as many additional receiver collars as you need so all of your pets can use the same Wireless system. PetSafe brand is here to help you and your pet live happy together.
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

25 of the Best Dog Breeds for City Dwellers

Certain dog breeds are more suited to the bright lights' hustle and bustle. Although city apartments and crowded streets mean less space, Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club's (AKC) Chief Veterinary Officer, told Newsweek there's "more to think about than just the size when selecting a pet that will thrive in an urban environment."
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Hot Dog Innovation and Brand Evangelism (Podcast)

Did you know one of the first restaurant brands is one of the most innovative today? Listen to the episode of The Main Course as host Barbara Castiglia speaks with James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants for Nathan’s Famous about the brand’s push into ghost kitchens, virtual brands and more.
Theater & Dancekawarthanow.com

Studio 505

This well established professional dance and yoga studio offers a warm and inviting space for artists of all disciplines – to take dance classes, practice yoga, or exhibit artwork. It is a unique setting for hosting a personal or staff party, art or craft show, photo shoot, musical concert or professional workshop.
Speedway, INWISH-TV

‘Gr8 Comeback:’ City Dogs Grocery

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH)– For the last couple years, City Dogs Grocery has called Speedway home. It’s one of three locations for the local pet supply store that’s been named one of the best in Indianapolis multiple times. “The town, the small businesses, everyone was very welcoming and excited to have...
PetsPosted by
Axios

Our favorite dog parks across the Twin Cities

The summer is the perfect time to get outdoors with your pup. Here's a roundup of some of the metro's best dog parks for those looking for some off-leash fun:. Minnehaha (Minneapolis): The crown jewel of Twin Cities parks offers miles of trails, including hills to get the human heart rate going. Bonus: Your pup can take a dip in the Mississippi. The one downside? Parking can be a drag.
Bend, ORkbnd.com

Bend Rated among Top Dog-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bend has been ranked among the most PAW-friendly cities in America according to the National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association. The annual list cited Bend as offering endless amenities for man's best friend, including some of the local brew pubs that allow dogs to join you while you sip your favorite brew. The survey says more than 63 million households in the country currently have at least one dog, and 44 percent of those dog owners said they'd rather cuddle up with their pet than their life partner.
Beauty & FashionDigiday

Despite the shift to WFH, fashion brands are investing in new office spaces

This article was reported on — and first published by — Digiday sibling Glossy. While fashion brands in the U.S. are working hard to reopen stores, they’ve been slower to move their employees back into offices. But, now that vaccinations are becoming widespread and business is happening IRL, some have made the decision to reinvest in office space.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

City plans to unleash guests at new Allan Witt Dog Park

FAIRFIELD — The grand opening for the Dog Park in Allan Witt Park has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The new 6-acre dog park is located in the northeast corner of the park, immediately adjacent to West Texas Street. “The park boasts separate and fully fenced small and large...
Constructionarchitizer.com

Engineering City // Storaket Architectural Studio

Innovative technologies are the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future. We are honored to work on Armenia’s Engineering City design project! The Engineering city, will address the lack of social places surrounding Bagrevand by emphasizing both public and private areas in the city. The city includes 22 engineering-oriented company buildings, an accelerator, laboratory, cafeteria, parking, a park among other infrastructural components.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Kearney city officials seek public’s ideas for new dog park

KEARNEY — As city of Kearney officials study whether to build a dog park in east Kearney, officials are enlisting the public’s assistance. The city is requesting Kearney residents to share ideas about amenities that ought to be provided at the park. Among the considerations are:. - Drinking water for...
DrinksPosted by
The Associated Press

playAWARDS Adds Innovative Music and Wine Brand City Winery to Portfolio of Rewards Partners

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2021-- PLAYSTUDIOS ’ loyalty marketing program, playAWARDS, has added City Winery to its growing portfolio of loyalty rewards providers. The new partnership with this innovative live music, dining, and wine brand allows players of free-to-play PLAYSTUDIOS games – myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, POP! Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack – to exchange loyalty points they accumulate in-game for real-world rewards. PLAYSTUDIOS recently entered into a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”) which, upon closing, will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”
New York City, NYtalkingbiznews.com

City Limits hires Brand to cover housing and homelessness

David F. Brand has joined City Limits to cover housing and homelessness for the news outlet dedicated to investigative journalism of urban problems in New York City. Brand joins from Queens Daily Eagle where he has been managing editor since 2018. He has also worked as a radio host and producer at WBAI.