DOG CITY Branding by Studio Shift

If you have a dog who is determined to chase the squirrel running into your neighbor’s yard, the PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Fence for Stubborn Dogs gives your determined pup freedom while keeping him safe and secure inside his yard. There is no need to bury any wires or build a traditional fence, with the turn of a dial our Stay & Play Wireless Fence lets you create a circular boundary up to 3/4-acre. With this Wireless fence, you decide how far to extend the boundary to keep your pet secure in their designated space. Place the transmitter indoors and setup your new Wireless fence in as little as 1-2 hours. If you enjoy camping or traveling in your RV with your dog by your side, you can take this portable Wireless fence with you wherever you go. This fence comes with a rechargeable PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Fence Receiver Collar for Stubborn Dogs. The collar has a tone-only mode plus 5 levels of adjustable static correction to appropriately match the temperament of even the most persistent pets. The collar is recommended for pets who weigh 5 pounds or more, and fits neck sizes between 6-28 inches. The interchangeable design of the collar strap lets you customize your pet’s collar using any 3/4-inch non-metallic pet collar strap of your choice. If you have more than 1 pet at Home, simply purchase as many additional receiver collars as you need so all of your pets can use the same Wireless system. PetSafe brand is here to help you and your pet live happy together.