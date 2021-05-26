Cancel
U.S. Faces Outbreak of Anti-Semitic Threats and Violence

By Distinct Today
distincttoday.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brick shattering a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism at synagogues in Arizona, Illinois and New York. In Salt Lake City, a man scratched a swastika into the front...

distincttoday.net
