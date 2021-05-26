How Congress Has Undermined Gun Regulators

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been without a director for 13 of the last 15 years. That’s because 2006 was the year when Congress passed a law, pushed by gun rights advocates, requiring the agency’s director to be confirmed by a majority in the Senate. Since then, only the Obama administration has successfully confirmed an A.T.F. director: It did so in dramatic fashion in 2013, with one Democratic senator flying in overnight to help overcome a filibuster.