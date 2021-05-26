newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Tamir Rice’s Mother Asks Court to Block Rehiring of Officer Who Killed Her Son

By Distinct Today
distincttoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Black boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Cleveland in 2014, is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to prevent the man who killed her son from being reinstated as an officer. A grand jury declined to charge the officer,...

distincttoday.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lied About Shooting#Juvenile Court#County Court#The Ohio Supreme Court#The State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Police Department#The Justice Department#Ms Rice#Court Documents#Mr Loehmann#Man#Grand Jury#Court Ruling#Federal Charges#Court Decision#Lawyers#Cuyahoga County#Reinstated#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
News Talk 1490

CLE City Council Approves Resolution For DOJ To Reopen The Tamir Rice Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s almost hard to believe that is been about 7 years since the then 12 year old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer outside of the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio sparking outrage and protest across the United States. Since then there has been so many names being said because there life was terminated by the hands of police officers, there has been lives lost in protest of systemic racism with protestors calling for police to be defunded. So many examples of wrong doing, so little examples of bringing justice to the unjust. For the family of George Floyd thankfully because of a teenagers viral video justice came a little swiftly, but heartbreakingly so that justice for the family of Tamir Rice has been shuffled around, but the police officer that took his life has been reinstated thanks to the union. But it appears that Cleveland City Council is making moves to make a wrong right by approving a resolution requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice reopen the 2014 investigation into the fatal police shooting of Tamir Rice.
Minoritiestheboxhouston.com

Samaria Rice, Mother Of Tamir Rice, Blasts The Hustle Of Black Activism

Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Ohio police, became one of the faces of the movements in regards to the protection and elevation of Black lives. Rice’s mother, Samaria Rice, called out Black activists and leaders in that space in times past and continues to do so by way of a new interview.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council will discuss whether to push the Justice Department to re-open the Tamir Rice case

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council on Monday will consider asking the Justice Department to re-open the investigation into Tamir Rice’s death. Councilman Kevin Conwell will introduce legislation that would also offer the Council’s support for a letter that four Ohio congressional members sent last month asking U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland to re-examine the case.
Florida StateWashington Post

A Florida classroom offered a book inspired by the killing of Tamir Rice. Police decried it as ‘propaganda.’

A fifth-grade classroom has become the latest collision point for America’s cultural reckoning with racial bias, police violence and academic freedom after Florida’s second-largest school district temporarily pulled an award-winning youth novel over a police complaint that the book was “propaganda” against law enforcement. The young adult novel “Ghost Boys”...
Law EnforcementClickOnDetroit.com

Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

WASHINGTON – Something went wrong at the security checkpoint at the VA hospital in El Paso, Texas, on a winter's day in 2016. A 70-year-old man arriving for dental work was put in a chokehold and thrown to the ground by federal police officers in an altercation that was caught on camera.
Saint Peters, MOFirst Coast News

St. Peters mother accused of killing her daughter

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman is accused of killing her adult daughter before gravely injuring herself. Donna Scuderi, 69, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Laura Scuderi's death. According to the probable cause statement, Scuderi indicated she and her daughter planned to kill themselves together, but police are investigating the death.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM Supreme Court upholds conviction of man who killed officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Davon Lymon for killing Albuquerque Police Department officer Daniel Webster in 2015. Lymon was convicted of the murder in April 2019 and sentenced to life without parole plus 11 1/2 years for other charges. He was previously sentenced to 38 years in a federal case for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Minoritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Minnesota AG to prosecute police officer over shooting death of black man

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that he will lead the prosecution of a former police officer who is charged with second-degree manslaughter over the death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Centre officer Kim Potter fatally shot Mr Wright, a 20-year-old black motorist, on April 11. The city’s police...