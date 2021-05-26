Tamir Rice’s Mother Asks Court to Block Rehiring of Officer Who Killed Her Son

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s almost hard to believe that is been about 7 years since the then 12 year old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer outside of the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio sparking outrage and protest across the United States. Since then there has been so many names being said because there life was terminated by the hands of police officers, there has been lives lost in protest of systemic racism with protestors calling for police to be defunded. So many examples of wrong doing, so little examples of bringing justice to the unjust. For the family of George Floyd thankfully because of a teenagers viral video justice came a little swiftly, but heartbreakingly so that justice for the family of Tamir Rice has been shuffled around, but the police officer that took his life has been reinstated thanks to the union. But it appears that Cleveland City Council is making moves to make a wrong right by approving a resolution requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice reopen the 2014 investigation into the fatal police shooting of Tamir Rice.