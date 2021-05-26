newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma Attorney General Resigns, Citing ‘Personal Matters’

By Distinct Today
distincttoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Mike Hunter of Oklahoma announced his resignation on Wednesday, a day after a local newspaper said it had questioned him about an extramarital affair. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” Mr. Hunter said in a statement on Wednesday. “I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”

