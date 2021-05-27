Cancel
Events, June, 2021

By lindaoppenheim
niotprinceton.org
 23 days ago

Before the holiday weekend begins, mark your calendar for racial justice events in June. Continue checking this post for updates and additional events. June 1 1:00 – 2:30 pm Commemorating the Tulsa Massacre. The Sankofa Collaborative presents a panel commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. The panel will...

niotprinceton.org
New Jersey State
Oklahoma State
Robbins Library announces June events

Find the most up-to-date information on available services and access at http://robbinslibrary.org. Summer reading is back with programs for kids, teens and adults. Children’s Summer Reading Kicks off on June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Winfield Robbins Memorial Garden. Adult and Teen Summer Reading Bingo cards available beginning June 21.
Somerville, MAWicked Local

Somerville Public Library Events: June 10-17

The library building is closed to the public to support the well-being of all Somerville residents as pertains to COVID-19. **Please note that the Somerville Public Library is open for contactless pickup. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3pQNBzA.**. Adult:. Adult Craft and Chat: 1 p.m. June 14, Zoom. Work on your...
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ten Ohio State students receive Fulbright awards

Ten students from The Ohio State University received Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2021-2022 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Fulbright participants will study, conduct research and teach abroad for the 2021-2022 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program....
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Lee selected as HistoryMakers ambassador

The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American video oral-history archive, has selected Jordan Lee, a rising senior at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, as a 2021-22 Student Brand Ambassador. Launched in 2020 with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation,...
Educationdeweycountyrecord.com

OU resembling “re-education camp,” not center of learning

As part of its “diversity, equity and inclusion” focus, one University of Oklahoma college recently vowed to teach white students “cultural humility,” and OU President Joseph Harroz said legislation that prohibited requiring students to take any orientation “that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the basis of race or sex” is “contrary to the goals we have laid out for ourselves as part of our Strategic Plan.”
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Meet the Faculty

Director of Computer Science and Teaching Professor, Khoury College of Computer Sciences. Dr. Bethany Edmunds is a recognized leader in Computer Science and STEM education in North America. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Science, with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence, and is currently a Teaching Professor and the Director of Computer Science at Northeastern University’s Vancouver campus. Bethany is passionate about breaking down barriers to create greater diversity, access and inclusivity within the technology community. She brings together expertise in software development, machine learning, and educational innovation to create STEM opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
Entertainmentthefandomentals.com

Smithsonian Channel™ Commemorates Juneteenth With Series of Video Essays

Smithsonian Channel™ announces a series of powerful original video essays to commemorate Juneteenth, honoring the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy on June 19, 1865. The essays are from prominent and emerging writers, artists, activists, community leaders and teachers reflecting on Juneteenth and how this consequential moment in American history deeply resonates today. Three of the video essays (Christopher Emdin, Jason Reynolds, Maimouna Youssef) will air on the Smithsonian Channel, with the rest being featured on the channel’s social platforms.
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for June 18, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY With the reauthorization of the nation’s landmark anti-domestic violence law, there’s the chance that more cases of violence against Indigenous women will be prosecuted. 1067 words. By Sheena L. Gilbert, University of Nebraska Omaha; Emily Wright, University of Nebraska Omaha, and Tara N. Richards, University of Nebraska Omaha.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

Faculty Appointed Endowed Professorships, Chair Appointments

In recognition of their career achievements, the following faculty members are being appointed to endowed professorships, effective July 1, 2021:. Erik Grimmer-Solem, professor of history, is receiving the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Professorship in the College of Social Studies, established in 2008. Abigail Hornstein, associate professor of economics, is receiving...
CollegesUS News and World Report

Rapper IDK to Launch Music Business Program at Harvard

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper IDK is launching a music business program at Harvard University for students of color. IDK’s No Label Academy, a 10-day program, will take place August 21-31 on the school’s campus in Boston and will help students kickstart careers in the music industry. Applications opened this week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.
Collegeswhyevolutionistrue.com

U Chicago law professor: Universities need dedicated units and officers to protect academic freedom and free speech

We all know that both the Left and the Right impinge on free speech and academic freedom in American colleges and universities. Though the Left does it more often, at least judging by the number of speaker deplatformings and disinvitations, the Right is no stranger to censorship. The latest incident from the Right occurred recently when Nikole Hannah-Jones, known for her founding of the NYT’s 1619 Project, for which she won a Pulitzer Prize, was refused tenure by the Board of Trustees for a position in the journalism school at the University of North Carolina. Her position had already been approved by the journalism school itself, and by the UNC administration, but the Board of Trustees, which has ultimate power, put the kibosh on it. Though I’m no fan of Hannah Jones or the 1619 Project, I think the trustees should have rubber-stamped the decision of the school itself and hired Hannah-Jones. It’s pretty clear they didn’t do so because Hannah-Jones is a controversial figure beloved by the progressive Left.
Texas StateWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah named opinion columnist

Announcement from Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus, Op-Ed Editor Mike Larabee and Manager of Editorial Talent and Logistics Nana Efua Mumford:. We are excited to announce that Karen Attiah will be a Post columnist. In this role, she will be writing on race, international affairs, culture, and human rights. Based in her home state of Texas, she will be contributing to the new Voices Across America initiative.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Timmermans to lead Reynolds Center for Business Journalism at Cronkite School

Jeffrey Timmermans, an accomplished business journalist and educator, has been named the Reynolds Chair in Business Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Timmermans will direct the Cronkite School's Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism, which works with journalists around the world...
PoliticsWashington Post

Alexis Sobel Fitts joins The Washington Post as deputy technology policy editor

Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Technology Editor Christina Passariello and Technology Policy Editor Mark Seibel:. We are thrilled to announce that Alexis Sobel Fitts is joining The Post as deputy technology policy editor, a new role that is part of The Post’s expansion of its technology coverage. She will be based in Washington.
Daily Mail

Four times the brains! Ohio quadruplets celebrate graduating from Yale University - as they admit it was 'cool to brag' about their 'smart and talented' brothers

A set of Ohio quadruplets is celebrating their joint graduation from Yale University — and revealing that their four years in the Ivy League were a great opportunity to branch out on their own. Aaron, Nick, Zach, and Nigel Wade, all 22, spent their whole lives together in Liberty Township,...
Sex CrimesNews On 6

NonDoc Sues OU Over Boren Investigation

An Oklahoma nonprofit news organization is suing the University of Oklahoma for the release of high-dollar investigations into the university’s top officials. NonDoc.com is requesting reports into alleged sexual and financial misconduct. The public university claims the public doesn't have a right to know. “More than $1 million was paid...