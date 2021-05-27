Cancel
Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 2021-05-27

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver are heading into the European open slightly above flat. Gold closed yesterday -0.13% lower while silver fell 1.04%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved 0.81% higher while spot WTI is down half a percent. After inheriting a positive handover from the...

www.kitco.com
State
Alaska State
Commodities
Nikkei 225
Gold
World
Economy
Japan
Markets
Germany
China
Metal Miningsamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 66; silver gains Rs 332

Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 66 to Rs 46,309 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,375 per 10 gram in the previous trade. “Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by Rs...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in the US in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top 10 largest gold mines in the US based on gold production reported for Q1 2021. Barrick’s Carlin is the largest gold operation in the US and the second largest in the world. Gold production in Q1 2021 of 373 koz was 9% lower compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly because of lower roaster throughput due to higher carbonaceous content, which in turn also negatively impacted the overall feed grade due to blending.
Marketskitco.com

Where are the stops? Friday, June 25, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
Marketstalkmarkets.com

Checking In On Gold’s Leading Indicators

You would have to be blind, metaphorically speaking, not to see that Gold is back in correction mode. It never traded above the corrective highs around $1950, and more importantly, it has formed a nasty bearish engulfing candle on the monthly chart after testing the important $1900 resistance level. That’s...
Businesskitco.com

Gold/Silver: We continue to add to our long-term strategies

This week was a bit of a snoozer in precious metals, with Gold and Silver up a half a percent. The market volatility has broadly been on the decline since Monday, and ever since last Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting, each asset class raced to price in higher inflation expectations for 2021 and a speedier timeline to two rate hikes. Committee members this week confirmed prospects for two and even three rate hikes by the end of 2023 but were cautious in signaling a taper without data for another three to four months.
Businesskitco.com

Gold gains on dollar dip, while focus turns to inflation

* Gold may break support at $1,769/oz - technicals. * Gold struggling from Fed’s hawkish blow - analyst. * Palladium, platinum head for best week since mid-March (Updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was heading for its first weekly gain in four as a preliminary...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
Marketskdow.biz

Gold and silver inch higher

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,776.60 an ounce -- up $1.00. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $26.08 an ounce -- up 4 cents.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Businessetftrends.com

What If They Hike Today?

Of the “known known” risks in financial markets today, we view tightening monetary policy as one of the top concerns, if not the top concern. Recently, inflation-related fears have catapulted to the top of investors’ minds, but tightening monetary policy, which is the primary tool to fight inflation, is the real risk for asset prices. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank (“the Fed”) created an accommodative monetary policy environment by cutting short-term interest rates to zero and expanding the size and scope of its asset purchase plans (a.k.a. quantitative easing). If the economy or inflation reaccelerates, the Fed will likely need to shift to tightening monetary policy. During the most recent Fed meeting, the Fed acknowledged that inflation was becoming a bigger risk than previously expected and that they may increase short-term interest rates faster than previously expected. The big question for financial markets will be whether the underlying macroeconomic environment can support asset prices if the Fed moves away from an accomodative monetary policy.
Businessgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: June 21 - June 25

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Industryinvesting.com

Gold, Silver And Crude Oil Daily Forecast

Gold Spot holding below strong resistance at 1795/1800 keeps the outlook negative. If you are short from this level it could be worth holding the position as it looks like we are in a consolidation, probably a bear flag before the next move lower. Bulls need a break above 1805 for a buy signal.
Businessgoldcore.com

Is Gold Still in a Bull Market?

Today Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com talks about his technical analysis of gold and silver as well as giving us insights in to the recent moves in Bitcoin and the stock markets. Recent comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that they may need to raise...
Marketstalkmarkets.com

Where Next For Silver As A Proxy For Gold

(Click on image to enlarge) When considering the likely future direction for gold it’s often helpful to drop in on silver and see where its less illustrious but industrially important near cousin is heading from a technical perspective and here we are on the daily chart which is revealing to say the least.
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips as mixed Fed outlook put investors on edge

June 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower choppy trading on Thursday, as mixed cues from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors wary. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,776.65 per ounce by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), reversing some gains...
Marketskitco.com

Gold weaker as bulls struggle amid scant risk aversion

Editor's Note: Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news stories and expert opinions that moved the precious metals and financial markets. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday. Prices have visited both sides of unchanged today...