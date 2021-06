Early on Wednesday morning in Asia, 23:50 GMT on Tuesday for the rest, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will release monetary policy minutes of its latest meeting. With the BOJ’s latest buying of the JPY70.1 billion ($637.3 million) worth of exchange-traded funds (ETF), its first purchase since April 21, details of the latest meeting become the key for USD/JPY traders. Also important to look into the minutes will be the details of the pandemic relief program extension and what’s the Japanese central bank’s outlook for the future amid tapering talks elsewhere.