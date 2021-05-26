Cancel
Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank's ability to engineer a "soft landing" if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected. Fears of rising inflation have weighed on Wall Street's main indexes this month, with most...

www.kitco.com
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Stocks Drop As Fed Governor Signals Rate Hike In 2022

The S&P 500 finished the day lower by 11 bps to close at 4,241. The move lower didn’t seem to be triggered by any news, but Dallas Fed Governor Kaplan was out around 3:40 PM, noting he forecast the first rate hike in 2022. Remember, in May, Kaplan was the first Governor to emphasize that now was the time to talk about tapering. Now he is going out and talking about raising rates in 2022. So clearly, Kaplan has the job of playing the “bad” Fed Governor, the one that has to go out and talking about the hawkish policy. But given that he is now talking about this, we should be prepared for the Fed to signal before year-end to the market for a potential rate hike in 2022.
StocksMinot Daily News

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

NEW YORK (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest gains...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Markets Advance as Investors Digest Fed Comments, Data

LONDON — European stocks cautiously advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade, with financial services and tech stocks adding 0.7% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slip 0.4%.
Stocksiweller.com

Nasdaq follows WS rally

The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) as Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on fading worries about shifting US monetary policy.. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 14,253.27, easily topping a record set earlier this month.. The Dow last...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 24 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures hit a record high on Thursday as shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology companies rose, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data and tracked progress in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point to record highs with economic data, Fed speeches on deck

U.S. stock futures pointed to record highs at Thursday’s opening bell as traders await key economic data and further commentary from the Federal Reserve. Dow futures traded up 173 points, or 0.51%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.47% and 0.56%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track to open at all-time highs.
Stockswarriortradingnews.com

Stock futures rise; Wall Street await claims data & Fed stress test

U.S. stock futures were trading higher early Thursday ahead of the release of the weekly unemployment claims report and the Federal Reserve’s bank stress tests. As of 5:40 a.m. ET, the blue-chip Dow futures indicated a gain of 183.5 points, or 0.54% to 33,942.5. S&P 500 futures rose 21.38 points, or 0.51% to 4,252.88 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 89.50 points, or 0.63% to 14,352.50.
Stockscloudnewsmag.com

Tesla stock jumps as S&P and DOW retreat

Investors weighed the prospects for economic recovery and continued Federal Reserve support amid the threat of inflation as stocks closed slightly lower, snaping the two-day winning streak on Wednesday. Tesla stock was the best S&P 500 performer on Wednesday and shares rose about 1% in extended trading. The Dow Jones...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Gain From the Impressive Nasdaq Rally

NFLX - Free Report) inched up 2.3%. Moving on, Amazon (. AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT) were all up at least 1% on Tuesday. In addition, Facebook (FB) climbed 2%. Investors kept the Wall Street rally tight in the recent past, largely due to their growing concerns over the rising inflation levels. They were worried that increasing inflation may hurt corporate margins and profits. They also feared that this persistent escalation in inflation may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, according to a CNBC article.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Reassuring Fed Comments Calm Investor Nerves

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning, with reassuring comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on inflation and monetary policy starting to calm investors’ frayed nerves. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.16% by 10:11 PM ET (2:11 AM GMT), with the Bank of Japan released the minutes...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks gain on tech boost as Fed chief calms markets

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as tech giants Naver and Kakao tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, after investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to not raise rates too quickly. The won and benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 7.82 points, or 0.24%, at 3,271.70, as of 0208 GMT. The index closed 0.71% higher on Tuesday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were heavyweights Naver with an 8% surge and mobile messenger app operator Kakao jumping 5%, as top-shelf tech companies on Nasdaq resumed their growth trajectories. ** In a congressional hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. ** Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix added 0.25% and 1.23%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.9 billion won ($51.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Naver and Kakao is towing KOSPI gains. Following Powell's comments that calmed worries about earlier-than-expected rate hikes, growth stocks are leading gains," Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said. ** Meanwhie, the Korean finance minister said on Wednesday he expected the planned supplementary budget, the second of this year, to be worth more than 30 trillion won ($26.42 billion). ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% lower than its previous close at 1,131.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.31. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.035%. ($1 = 1,136.4200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocksfuturesmag.com

Fed Committee Members Have Brought A Sense Of Calm To Markets This Week

E-mini S&P 500 Futures (September): Settled at 4236.25, up 22.50. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (September): Settled at 14,258.25, up 128.25. U.S. benchmarks have continued their rebound from last week’s healthy pullback. After a quiet overnight session, the S&P is staring down the barrel at its 4258.25 all-time high, only 0.25% away. However, the Nasdaq has already set a fresh record for the second straight session.
Businessmorns.ca

Asian markets gain after Fed chief says U.S. inflation is temporary

In Seoul was 0.4% higher while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week’s all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said inflation is mostly in areas that suffer supply shortages. He said inflation that hit 5% over a year earlier in May is likely to subside as economic activity revives.
Stocksgranthshala.com

Nasdaq hits record as Powell reiterates inflation is transitory

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that the recent surge in inflation was temporary. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 111.79 points, or 0.79%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose 0.2% and 0.51%, respectively. anchorSecuritylastchangechange %
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq climbs to second straight record, Dow, S&P little changed

U.S. equity markets ended little changed Wednesday amid a quiet session as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s views on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.11% and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% to the second consecutive record close. Ticker...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains after Powell calms interest rate jitters

* Uncertain tapering timetable a downside risk for gold-analyst. * Fed won’t raise rates on fear of inflation - Powell (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pledge to keep interest rates near zero for some time pushed the dollar towards a one-week low.