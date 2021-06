There’s not much going on today, so a non-story about Everton seems an apposite direction for the Fiver to go in. You see, nothing of note has happened to the Toffees since the days of Paul Rideout, or Paul Power if you’re really trying to prove a point. The club recently got in a superstar manager in an attempt to shake things up, but look how that turned out. Though to be fair to Carlo Ancelotti, it’s hard to play football that’s easy on the eye with all the tumbleweed rolling around Goodison, this way and that, reducing each match to little more than an elaborate and never-ending game of Frogger.