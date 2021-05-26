Cancel
Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

The New Zealand dollar was up more than 1% on Wednesday, holding on to gains after the central bank hinted at a possible interest rate hike by September 2022, while the U.S. dollar was steady near 5-month lows. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised many market participants by...

www.kitco.com
