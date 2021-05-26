Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of eighteen policymakers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023 with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger than expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policymakers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.